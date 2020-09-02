HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. HyperDAO has a market cap of $8.17 million and $1.84 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,069,974 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

