Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

