Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

Shares of Highway 50 Gold Corp (CVE:HWY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 62000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Highway 50 Gold Company Profile (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

