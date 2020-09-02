Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $495,859 in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

NYSE:HES opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

