HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $96,336.53 and $147.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Token Store, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.