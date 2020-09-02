Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.