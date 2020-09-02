HelloGold (HGT) Hits Market Cap of $203,207.18

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. HelloGold has a total market cap of $203,207.18 and approximately $62.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

