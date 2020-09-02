DA Davidson Raises Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $243.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $237.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.60.
HELE traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,372. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.64.
In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 125.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.