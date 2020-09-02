DA Davidson Raises Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $243.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $237.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.60.

HELE traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,372. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 125.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

