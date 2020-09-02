Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $230.12 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $230.12 million and $20.45 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,285,423,544 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

