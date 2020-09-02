Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.85. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

