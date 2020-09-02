Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 15th

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of -90.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

HWC opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

