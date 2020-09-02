Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.60 ($1.48).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Hammerson to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95.

In other Hammerson news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,841.63).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

