Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.