GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.39.

GSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.75 and a beta of -0.60.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

