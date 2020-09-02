Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. Gridsum shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 362 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSUM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gridsum in the second quarter worth $548,000. Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gridsum by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 890,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gridsum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

