Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. Gridsum shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 362 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter.
Gridsum Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSUM)
Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.
