Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $126.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

