Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $60.40 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Williams-Sonoma worth $60,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $4,360,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,078,970 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

