Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.74 Million Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $52,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. Analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.