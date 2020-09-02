Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Vistra Energy worth $52,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

