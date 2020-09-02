Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.42. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 41,974 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Golden Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.