Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.29. Gobimin shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

About Gobimin (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

