Glynis Bryan Sells 2,500 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glynis Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 30.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

