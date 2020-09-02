Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Globant worth $105,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,412,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after buying an additional 680,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

GLOB stock opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $185.96.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.