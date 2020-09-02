Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the natural resources company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GLEN opened at GBX 172.84 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45).

GLEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.75 ($2.92).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

