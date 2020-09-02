Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.25. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 27 shares.

The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.62%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

