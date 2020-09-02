Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €87.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.38 ($102.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on GXI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €98.05 ($115.35) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €100.80 ($118.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.