GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives $16.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNMK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $80,486.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,118.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,862 shares of company stock worth $3,168,307. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

