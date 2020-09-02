Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $1.58 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00022485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Ovis.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Hotbit, IDEX and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.