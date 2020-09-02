General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

