GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. AJO LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in GDS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of GDS opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

