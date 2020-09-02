GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.94

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.94 and last traded at C$38.13, with a volume of 1884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million and a PE ratio of 39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.36.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.75, for a total transaction of C$37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,167,305.50.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.