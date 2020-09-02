Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.