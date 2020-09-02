Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLFH opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Galenfeha Company Profile
