Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,294,200 shares, a growth of 392.0% from the July 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,064,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GAXY opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. It operates in two segments, Technology and Entertainment. The company offers G2SLIM and G2SLIM(a) series of interactive LED touch screen panels; G2Spoke audio system, a classroom audio amplification system; G2Accessories, which include integrated PCs, mobile stands, height adjustable wall mounts, and other cable and installation products.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.