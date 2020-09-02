FY2021 EPS Estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreased by Analyst

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEICY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR
Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.
