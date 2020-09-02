FY2021 EPS Estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreased by Analyst

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77.

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEICY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.