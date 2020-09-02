FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp Lifted by Cormark (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million.

Vitalhub Company Profile

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.