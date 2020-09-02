FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after buying an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,237,000 after purchasing an additional 489,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 254,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.