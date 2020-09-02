FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

