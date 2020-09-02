FY2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Boosted by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.68).

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.