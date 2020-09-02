FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Livecoin and Binance. FunFair has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and approximately $930,972.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00131981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00212145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.01610343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00178578 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00172116 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, Ethfinex, C2CX, ABCC, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.