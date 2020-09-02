Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 233.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.