Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.03

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 192666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

