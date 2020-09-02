First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the July 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter.

FSZ opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

