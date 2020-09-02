First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

