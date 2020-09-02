FidexToken (FEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $11,710.50 and $137.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, FidexToken has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00133232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00214611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.01611966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00180451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00170144 BTC.

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange

FidexToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidexToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

