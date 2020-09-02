Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $152.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders have sold 116,193 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.