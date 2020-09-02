Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $459.50

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $459.50 and last traded at $459.50, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,948,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,343,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

