FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.77. FAT Brands shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

FAT has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn bought 21,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,828 shares of company stock worth $73,925. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.