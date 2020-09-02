Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

STAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,525.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.