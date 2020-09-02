Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 389.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 447,872 shares of company stock valued at $38,374,148 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

